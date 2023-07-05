The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball.
After a brief stint with the Philadelphia Phillies, Ellis was optioned back to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate) on June 11.
Ellis has started July off hot, batting .417 (5-for-12) in his first four games of the month.
On Monday, he went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Lehigh Valley’s 5-4 seven-inning loss to Rochester in the second game of a doubleheader.
On Tuesday, Ellis was 2-for-4 while walking once and scoring a run in the Iron Pigs’ Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
So far this season, Ellis is batting .259 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 39 RBIs while scoring 24 times. He has a .383 on-base percentage, a .583 slugging percentage and a .966 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 517 games), Ellis has a .246 batting average with 130 doubles, six triples, 88 home runs and 336 RBIs while scoring 303 runs. He has a .354 on-base percentage, a .469 slugging percentage and an .823 OPS.
Lehigh Valley continues its six-game series at Scranton through Sunday.
