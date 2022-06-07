The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is beginning his fifth season of playing professional baseball. The infielder is currently with the Reno (Nev.) Aces, the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate.
Last Friday, Ellis went 2-for-3 with a double and a trio of RBIs in the Aces' 8-3 victory over visiting Tacoma.
So far this season in Reno, Ellis is batting .219 with 10 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 24 RBIs while walking 29 times and scoring 22 times. He has a .369 on-base percentage and a .406 slugging percentage.
Reno began a six-game home series at Sacramento on Tuesday night.
