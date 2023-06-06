The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is beginning his sixth season of playing professional baseball.
Last Thursday, Ellis was called up by the Philadelphia Phillies.
On Sunday, he went 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs while walking twice and scoring four times in Philadelphia’s 11-3 win at Washington.
In his first six games with the Phillies, Ellis is batting .235 with two homers and three RBIs while touching home four times.
In his big league career, Ellis is batting .162 with three home runs and nine RBIs while scoring 16 times.
Ellis and the Phillies (29-32) continue their home series against Detroit at 6:05 p.m. this evening before hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend.
