The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball.
After a brief stint with the Philadelphia Phillies, Ellis was optioned back to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate) on June 11.
Ellis has hit safely in four of his last five games with the Iron Pigs.
On Sunday, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in Lehigh Valley’s 4-2 triumph over Toledo.
On Tuesday, Ellis went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the Iron Pigs’ 7-5 loss at Worcester.
So far this season, Ellis is batting .248 with six doubles, nine home runs and 32 RBIs while scoring 18 times. He has a .361 on-base percentage, a .574 slugging percentage and a .935 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 506 games), Ellis has a .245 batting average with 127 doubles, six triples, 85 home runs and 329 RBIs while scoring 297 runs. He has a .352 on-base percentage, a .466 slugging percentage and an .818 OPS.
Lehigh Valley continues its six-game series at Worcester through Sunday.
