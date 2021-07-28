The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth season of playing professional baseball. The third baseman is currently with the Reno (Nev.) Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Ellis has hit safely in four of the last five games. He was 1-for-4 with a double that drove in the winning run in Reno’s 2-1 win over Round Rock on Saturday. Then Tuesday night, Ellis went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in the Aces’ 9-6 loss to Round Rock in the first game of a doubleheader.
Through Wednesday, Ellis was batting .286 with 66 hits, including 21 doubles, a triple and a team-high 13 home runs, while driving in 52 runs and scoring 49 for Reno. He also boasts a .396 on-base percentage and a .554 slugging percentage.
The Aces (45-27), who lead the Triple-A West West Division by six games, begin a six-game series at Sacramento tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.