The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball.
After a second stint with the Philadelphia Phillies, Ellis was optioned back to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate) on July 21.
Ellis carried a five-game hit streak into Tuesday night’s game against Jacksonville.
Sunday, he went 3-for-6 with a double, home run and two RBIs while touching home twice in the Iron Pigs’ 9-7 win at Rochester.
So far this season, Ellis is batting .234 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 45 RBIs while scoring 34 times for Lehigh Valley. He has a .340 on-base percentage, a .483 slugging percentage and an .823 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 535 games), Ellis has a .244 batting average with 134 doubles, six triples, 89 home runs and 342 RBIs while scoring 313 runs. He has a .350 on-base percentage, a .462 slugging percentage and an .812 OPS.
Lehigh Valley will continue its six-game home series against the Jumbo Shrimp through Sunday.
