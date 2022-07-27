The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fifth season of playing professional baseball. In June, Ellis was claimed off of waivers by the Seattle Mariners, who then assigned him to the Tacoma (Wash.) Rainiers, their Triple-A affiliate.
Through Sunday, Ellis had hit safely in three of his last four games.
Saturday, he went 1-for-3 while walking once in Tacoma’s 5-3 loss at Salt Lake.
The next day, Ellis was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the Rainiers’ 5-4 loss to the host Bees.
So far this season in the minors, Ellis is hitting .212 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 RBIs while walking 47 times and scoring 35 times. He has a .355 on-base percentage and a .747 OPS.
In six games with the Arizona Diamondbacks this season, Ellis hit .188 with a double and an RBI while scoring twice.
The Rainiers continue a six-game home series against El Paso at 10:05 p.m. tonight.
