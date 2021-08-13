The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth season of playing professional baseball. The third baseman was called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Thursday night, Ellis registered his third big-league hit. He went 1-for-3 while starting at third base and hitting eighth for the D-backs, who beat the San Diego Padres 12-3. Ellis led off the bottom of the fourth inning by singling to left field off of Padres pitcher Matt Strahm. He was erased moments later, though, when Arizona pitcher Caleb Smith bunted into a fielder’s choice. Ellis also reached base, then scored, in the bottom of the seventh. After being hit by a pitch with two outs, he advanced to second on a walk before scoring on Josh Rojas’ two-RBI single to right field.
So far in Arizona, Ellis is batting .111. In 27 at-bats, he has three hits and one RBI while scoring thrice for the Diamondbacks. Arizona (36-80 through Thursday) continues its home series against San Diego through Sunday before hosting Philadelphia for a three-game set starting Tuesday.
