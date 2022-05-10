The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is beginning his fifth season of playing professional baseball. The infielder is currently with the Reno (Nev.) Aces, the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate.
Ellis went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI while walking and scoring a run in the Aces' 8-4 victory over visiting Round Rock this past Thursday.
So far this season in Reno, Ellis is hitting .235 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs while walking 16 times and scoring 13 times. He has a .381 on-base percentage and an .412 slugging percentage.
Reno began a six-game series at Tacoma on Tuesday with an 8-3 victory over the Rainiers.
