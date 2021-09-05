The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth season of playing professional baseball. The third baseman was called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 30.
Ellis went 0-for-2 with a walk in the Diamondbacks’ 8-5 loss to the visiting Seattle Mariners on Saturday.
So far in Arizona, Ellis is batting .130. In 69 at-bats, he has nine hits — including two doubles and a home run — and five RBIs while scoring 10 times for the Diamondbacks. Arizona (45-93 through Sunday) begins a two-game home series against Texas tonight before beginning a three-game set at Seattle.
