The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is beginning his fifth season of playing professional baseball. The third baseman made the Opening Day roster of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Thursday night, Ellis started at third base and went 0-for-2 at the plate in Arizona’s 4-2 season-starting, walk-off win against visiting San Diego. In his first at-bat, in the bottom of the third, he grounded out to shortstop. In his second at-bat, in the bottom of the fifth, he flied to center field.
Last year, Ellis batted .130 in 28 games with the Diamondbacks. He had nine hits, including two doubles and a home run, and five RBIs in 69 at-bats. He also walked 10 times and scored 10 times.
Arizona continues its four-game opening series this weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. Saturday night and 4:10 p.m. Sunday. After that, the Diamondbacks host Houston for a two-game series Tuesday and Wednesday before visiting the New York Mets next weekend.
