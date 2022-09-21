The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fifth season of playing professional baseball. In June, Ellis was claimed off of waivers by the Seattle Mariners, who then assigned him to the Tacoma (Wash.) Rainiers, their Triple-A affiliate.
Ellis has been red-hot over the past 10 days, going 11 for 32 (.344) in his previous seven games.
This past Saturday, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs in Tacoma’s 12-11 win at Las Vegas.
The next day, he was 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs in the Rainiers’ 19-9 win over the Aces.
So far this season in the minors, Ellis is hitting .222 with 25 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 61 RBIs while walking 67 times and scoring 57 times. He has a .349 on-base percentage, a .444 slugging percentage and a .793 OPS.
In six games with the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this season, Ellis hit .188 with a double and an RBI while scoring twice.
The Rainiers continue their six-game home series against Round Rock at 10:05 p.m. tonight.
