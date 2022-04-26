The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is beginning his fifth season of playing professional baseball. The infielder is currently with the Reno (Nev.) Aces, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate.
Ellis has been on a tear since being sent down to the Aces, hitting safely in six straight games and eight of his last nine.
Sunday, he went 2-for-3 with an RBI while scoring a run in Reno’s 6-3 victory over the visiting Salt Lake Bees.
So far this season in Reno, Ellis is hitting .316 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs while scoring nine times. He has a .447 on-base percentage and a .605 slugging percentage.
Reno began a six-game series at El Paso on Tuesday night.
