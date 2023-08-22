The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball.
After a second stint with the Philadelphia Phillies, Ellis was optioned back to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate) on July 21.
Saturday, he went 2-for-4 with a tiebreaking three-run home run in Lehigh Valley’s 4-1 victory over visiting Jacksonville.
So far this season, Ellis is batting .228 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 48 RBIs while scoring 35 times for the Iron Pigs. He has a .330 on-base percentage, a .474 slugging percentage and an .804 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 540 games), Ellis has a .243 batting average with 135 doubles, six triples, 90 home runs and 345 RBIs while scoring 314 runs. He has a .349 on-base percentage, a .461 slugging percentage and an .810 OPS.
Lehigh Valley will continue its six-game series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre through Sunday.
