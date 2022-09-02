The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fifth season of playing professional baseball. In June, Ellis was claimed off of waivers by the Seattle Mariners, who then assigned him to the Tacoma (Wash.) Rainiers, their Triple-A affiliate.
Ellis capped off a solid August by hitting safely in six of his final seven games of the month.
He finished it off by going 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tacoma’s 12-11 loss to visiting Sacramento on Wednesday night.
For the month, Ellis batted .257 with six doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs while scoring 13 times.
So far this season in the minors, Ellis is hitting .217 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 56 RBIs while walking 57 times and scoring 49 times. He has a .342 on-base percentage, a .433 slugging percentage and a .805 OPS.
In six games with the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this season, Ellis hit .188 with a double and an RBI while scoring twice.
The Rainiers continue their six-game series against Sacramento at 8:05 p.m. tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.