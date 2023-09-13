The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball.
After a second stint with the Philadelphia Phillies, Ellis was optioned back to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate) on July 21.
Ellis started September with four hits in his first two games. He went 2-for-4 with two doubles while scoring a run in Lehigh Valley’s 5-1 win over Syracuse on Sept. 1. The next day he was 2-for-5 with a double while touching home once in the Iron Pigs’ 14-6 victory over the Mets.
So far this season, Ellis is batting .223 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 51 RBIs while scoring 42 times for the Iron Pigs. He has a .333 on-base percentage, a .454 slugging percentage and a .787 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 553 games), Ellis has a .242 batting average with 138 doubles, six triples, 91 home runs and 348 RBIs while scoring 321 runs. He has a .349 on-base percentage, a .459 slugging percentage and an .808 OPS.
Lehigh Valley will continue its six-game series at Rochester through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.