The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is beginning his fifth season of playing professional baseball. The infielder is currently with the Reno (Nev.) Aces, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate.
Last Friday, Ellis went 1-for-2 while walking twice in Reno’s 3-2 win at Oklahoma City.
On Monday, Ellis played second base and went 1-for-3 with an RBI while walking three times and touching home twice in the Aces’ 10-6 win at OKC.
So far this season in Reno, Ellis is batting .230 with nine doubles, one triple, four home runs and 21 RBIs while walking 27 times and scoring 20 times. He has a .380 on-base percentage and an .434 slugging percentage.
Reno began a six-game home series against Tacoma on Tuesday night.
