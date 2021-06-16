The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth season of playing professional baseball. The third baseman is currently with the Reno (Nev.) Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Ellis had his third straight two-hit game in the Aces’ 16-4 win over the host Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday night. He was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and one RBI while scoring three times. Ellis has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games.
Through Wednesday, Ellis was hitting .289 with 35 hits, including three home runs, while driving in 19 runs and scoring 24 for the Aces.
Reno (23-13) begins a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes tonight. It will continue through Tuesday.
