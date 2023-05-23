The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is beginning his sixth season of playing professional baseball.
On April 16, Ellis signed a minor-league free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. After spending time with the Florida Coast League Phillies, Ellis was assigned to the Reading (Pa.) Fightin Phils. Last Wednesday, Ellis was assigned to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Phillies.
On Monday, Ellis was named the International League Player of the Week, for the week of May 15-21, by Minor League Baseball.
Ellis had a memorable week in spite of the fact that he only joined the Iron Pigs on Wednesday. He went 7-for-16 (.438) with four homers and 13 RBIs while scoring five runs and walking twice. Ellis hit three three-run homers and three of his four long-balls gave the IronPigs the lead.
After making his Iron Pigs’ debut on May 18 and going 0-for-4 with a run and an RBI, the next day Ellis went 3-for-5 with two homers and five runs driven in. He then went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in game one of a doubleheader on Sunday, before following that up with a 2-for-3 performance in the second game with another homer and four runs driven in.
So far this season, Ellis batting .309 with four doubles, seven home runs and 23 RBIs while scoring 12 times. He had a .424 on-base percentage, a .764 slugging percentage and a 1.188 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 494 games), Ellis has a .247 batting average with 125 doubles, six triples, 83 home runs and 320 RBIs while scoring 291 runs. He has a .354 on-base percentage, a .469 slugging percentage and an .823 OPS.
Lehigh Valley continues its six-game home series against Buffalo through Sunday.
