The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fifth season of playing professional baseball. In June, Ellis was claimed off of waivers by the Seattle Mariners, who then assigned him to the Tacoma (Wash.) Rainiers, their Triple-A affiliate.
Ellis recently hit four home runs over a six-game stretch.
Last Tuesday night, he went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Tacoma’s 10-4 loss to Las Vegas.
This past Saturday, he was 1-for-2 with a solo home run while touching home twice in the Rainiers’ 9-4 loss to the visiting Aviators in the first game of a doubleheader.
Sunday, Ellis went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a solo shot in Tacoma’s 9-1 win over Las Vegas.
So far this season in the minors, Ellis is hitting .216 with 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 51 RBIs while walking 54 times and scoring 43 times. He has a .349 on-base percentage, a .432 slugging percentage and a .781 OPS.
In six games with the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this season, Ellis hit .188 with a double and an RBI while scoring twice.
The Rainiers continue their six-game home series against Albuquerque at 10:05 p.m. EDT tonight.
