The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth season of playing professional baseball. The third baseman is currently with the Reno (Nev.) Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Ellis recently hit safely in four straight games. In last Thursday’s 6-3 loss at Oklahoma City, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs while scoring once. Then in Monday’s 7-5 victory over the Dodgers, Ellis went 1-for-3 with his team-leading 12th homer of the season and two RBIs while scoring once.
Through Wednesday, Ellis was batting .287 with 62 hits, including 19 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs, while driving in 47 runs and scoring 47 for Reno.
The Aces (41-25), who lead the Triple-A West West Division by 5 1/2 games, begin a six-game home series against the Round Rock Express tonight.
