The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball.
After a brief stint with the Philadelphia Phillies, Ellis was optioned back to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate) on June 11.
Ellis has homered in two of his last three games with the Iron Pigs.
Last Thursday, he went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs while walking three times and scoring twice in Lehigh Valley’s 7-3 win at Worcester.
On Sunday, Ellis went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in the Iron Pigs’ 9-2 loss to the host Red Sox.
So far this season, Ellis is batting .252 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 36 RBIs while scoring 21 times. He has a .377 on-base percentage, a .600 slugging percentage and a .977 OPS.
In his minor-league career (i.e. 510 games), Ellis has a .246 batting average with 128 doubles, six triples, 87 home runs and 333 RBIs while scoring 300 runs. He has a .353 on-base percentage, a .469 slugging percentage and an .822 OPS.
Lehigh Valley begins a home series against Rochester at 7:05 p.m. tonight.
