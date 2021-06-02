The former Jeffersonville High School and University of Louisville standout is in his fourth season of playing professional baseball. The third baseman is currently with the Reno (Nev.) Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Ellis has been on a tear since May 24. Over his past eight games, Ellis is 14-for-29 at the plate with five doubles and eight RBIs. The highlight of that span was his 5-for-5, three doubles, three-RBI performance in Reno’s 11-4 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on May 27.
Through Tuesday, Ellis was hitting .288 with 23 hits, including one home run, and 13 RBIs while scoring 12 runs for the Aces.
Reno begins a six-game home series against Sacramento on Thursday night.
