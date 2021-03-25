CHARLESTOWN — Basketball fever is alive and well in Indiana. The entire state is currently in the grips of March Madness, as the men’s NCAA Tournament plays out solely in the Hoosier State.
Today, though, a tournament of a different kind kicks off in Charlestown.
The Charlestown Parks Department is hosting the Spring Break Rocket League Tournament, its first-ever eSports endeavor. The event will be held virtually, with gamers participating in an online environment, and will be streamed live via Twitch.
“It should be very exciting,” Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said.
The tournament is a collaboration of the Charlestown Parks Department and the mayor’s Youth Advisor, Ethan Biggs. Biggs, 16 and a sophomore at Charlestown High School, was appointed last year to serve in an advisory capacity to city government, representing the concerns of local students while helping to keep them up to speed with what’s happening at City Hall.
Biggs, an avid gamer who said he’s been playing video games for “as long as I can remember,” came up with the idea.
“I was thinking about ways I could help connect everybody during COVID, and video games came to mind,” he said. “I wanted to help create an eSports league to help give the youth an activity they could participate in while continuing to practice social distancing.”
Hodges loved the idea.
“This eSports tournament demonstrates how involving the youth of our community in our programming, and decision-making, pays off,” she said. “Ethan takes his role as Legislative Youth Advisor seriously and we are fortunate to have his insight and partnership as we work to engage our young people in ways that speak to their interests. It’s especially welcome in light of the need to continue COVID-19 precautions, while we begin to work back into our traditional programming.”
eSports has become a global phenomenon, and billion dollar industry, over the last several years. In the pre-COVID times, large arenas were often soldout with spectators watching professional gamers take part in tournaments. Several colleges and universities across the country have eSports teams and offer scholarships for them.
“It has been growing a lot lately, that’s for sure, even the Olympics are starting to take notice,” Biggs said.
Rocket League, which combines arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem, is rated E (for everyone), and is available for free on PC, Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch.
“It’s basically soccer, but instead of a person you’re a car and you drive around and hit the ball with your car,” Biggs said.
Charlestown’s Rocket League tournament event was free and open to players of all ages, skill levels, or platforms – participants could bring their own partner or request to be assigned to one.
In a lead-up to the tournament, Hodges tried her hand at it.
“It turns out I’m not a very good driver on the joystick,” she said with a laugh.
The City of Charlestown hopes to continue the eSports program with a variety of other opportunities.
“I hope to expand the games we can host in the future and help give people opportunities to improve and even get discovered by colleges for gaming,” Biggs said.
