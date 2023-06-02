SOUTHERN INDIANA — Saturday brings a packed slate of high school softball and baseball games, as five Southern Indiana squads will be vying for regional crowns or semistate titles.
SOFTBALL: SILVER CREEK vs. GIBSON SOUTHERN
The Class 3A Jasper Semistate begins at 11 a.m., when Beech Grove (21-6) faces No. 6 Tri-West (25-5).
The winner of that game will face the victor of the 1 p.m. semifinal between the No. 9 Dragons (27-9) and the No. 2 Titans (27-4). The semistate championship game is slated to begin at 7 p.m.
Silver Creek advanced to semistate with a 10-7 win over No. 5 Connersville in a Tuesday regional final. The Dragons head into their matchup with Gibson Southern having won four straight games.
Gibson Southern has been dominant late in the season, winning its last 12 contests including a 12-0 victory over Jasper in a regional final. In their last four games, the Titans have outscored their opponents 47-4.
The winner of the Jasper Semistate will face the Twin Lakes Semistate victor in next week’s state championship game. Top-ranked Leo, No. 3 New Prairie, No. 8 Hanover Central and No. 10 Yorktown are the four teams at Twin Lakes.
BASEBALL: BORDEN vs. RISING SUN
After winning its third straight sectional title, ninth-ranked Borden (18-10) heads to the Class A Loogootee Regional for a 1 p.m. Saturday meeting with Rising Sun (16-6-1).
The winner of the one-game regional will play in next week’s semistate versus the victor between Shakamak (14-10) and No. 8 Bethesda Christian (21-8) in the first semifinal.
Borden enters the regional tilt as winner of four straight games, including a 6-2 victory over West Washington in the Class A Lanesville Sectional on Monday.
Rising Sun blanked Trinity Lutheran 7-0 on Monday in the Shawe Memorial Sectional to pick up its third straight win.
BASEBALL: PROVIDENCE vs. BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL
The second-ranked Providence Pioneers (25-3) look to capture their second regional crown in the past three seasons when they face Brownstown Central (23-8) in the Class 2A Floyd Central Regional at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The 2021 state champions, the Pioneers beat Clarksville 9-0 to win the Providence Sectional on Monday. Brownstown Central won the Austin Sectional on Monday with a 4-2 victory over the host Eagles.
The winner of the one-game regional advances to next week’s semistate to play the winner of Covenant Christian (13-15) and Cloverdale (8-13) in the first semifinal.
BASEBALL: SILVER CREEK vs. CONNERSVILLE
The sixth-ranked Silver Creek Dragons (22-7) will face Connersville (22-6) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the one-game Class 3A Floyd Central Regional game.
The Spartans enter the contest with a 13-game winning streak, including a 7-4 victory over Franklin County in a Monday sectional final.
Silver Creek rallied to beat Scottsburg 9-5 in the Madison Sectional final.
Saturday’s winner advances to a semistate semifinal next week to play the victor between No. 7 Southridge (22-5) and Evansville Memorial (19-8).
BASEBALL: JEFFERSONVILLE vs. CASTLE
The Jeffersonville Red Devils (17-10) will play No. 10 Castle (23-6) at 4 p.m. Saturday in a Class 4A regional game at the University of Evansville.
The winner of the one-game regional advances to a semistate semifinal next week to face the victor between New Palestine (22-9) and fourth-ranked Cathedral (22-4).
Jeffersonville advanced to the regional with a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Floyd Central in Monday’s New Albany Sectional final. The Red Devils have won five straight games heading into Saturday’s contest with the Knights.
Castle has won four straight games and defeated Evansville North 6-2 in a sectional final Monday.
