Matthew Weimer will sign with a German professional football team to play quarterback, the former Floyd Central standout announced on Twitter on Tuesday.
Weimer said he will sign to play with the Ingolstadt Dukes, a team in the German Football League’s South Division.
“To play QB professionally has been a dream of mine for a long time now,” Weimer said on Twitter. “I can’t wait to get over to Germany and start my professional career.”
Weimer just completed his senior season at Hanover College, leading his team to a 5-5 record which concluded with a 24-3 win over rival Franklin on Nov. 12 in the Victory Bell game.
Weimer completed 224 passes on 321 attempts during his senior season, tossing 17 touchdowns and throwing for 2,383 yards.
