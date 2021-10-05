NEW ALBANY — After a sluggish first half, Floyd Central turned it on in the last 40 minutes and rallied past Seymour 2-1 Tuesday night in the Class 3A Sectional 15 first round.
Floyd Central (11-5) will face Columbus North (11-5) in the second semifinal Wednesday night, preceded by New Albany (9-5-3) against No. 20-ranked Columbus East (11-3-1).
North handled Jeffersonville (5-11) in the nightcap 4-0.
FC-Seymour
Seymour scored the only goal of the first half about 16 minutes into the contest.
From about 20 out on the right side of the field, Seymour’s Gabriel Baker delivered a free kick to the opposite side of the field to Oliver Kardos.
Kardos, a junior, a quickly delivered a shot from 10 yards into the goal.
“Honestly, we looked like we were tired in the first half,” said Floyd Central coach Scott Menne. “They said they were hot. One of my talking points was we’re not even moving. How could you be tired if you’re not moving.”
In the second half, the Highlanders turned up the energy against the Owls (9-5-2).
Menne, in fact, said the Floyd Central bench started to provide some energy with vocal encouragement.
“We needed a spark,” Menne said. “It was our bench. We needed our 12th man. . . They gave nothing but positive feedback.”
Floyd Central scored the equalizer at the 29:59 mark as Seymour goalkeeper William Smith drifted away from the goal to make an attempt to retrieve the ball.
With the opening, Floyd Central’s Ivan Villegas Jimenez fired a shot from about 50 yards. The shot bounced over the keeper’s head and into the goal to tie the match.
Villegas said it’s a furthest goal he’s ever scored. “As soon as that happened, everybody got hype and started hustling,” he said. “That lifted the team’s spirit.”
“It was fate, a little of luck, a little bit of skill — all coming together at the same time,” Menne said.
For Floyd Central, the game-winner came at the 8:47 mark as Bryce Johnson found himself alone from six yards after a shot was deflected by the Seymour keeper.
“The ball was planned before I saw it coming,” Johnson said. “I was kind of caught off guard. . . It stopped right inside the six (yard line) for an easy shot. It felt amazing. I was jumping and screaming.”
“We had to grind this one out,” Menne said. “I haven’t seen us have a start like that in a while — in fact, a long while. But we got it going in the second half.”
North-Jeff
The Bull Dogs scored twice in the first half — Nathan White, Aiden Whitley — and cruised past the Red Devils.
North added two goals in the second half — by Trent Liggitt and Jesse Williams.
CLASS 3A Boys Sectional First Round HIGHLANDERS 2, OWLS 1
Floyd Central 2 (Ivan Villegas Jimenez, Bryce Johnson), Seymour 1 (Oliver Kardos)
BULL DOGS 4, RED DEVILS 0
Columbus North 4 (Nathan White, Aiden Whitley, Trent Liggitt, Jesse Williams), Jeffersonville 0.
