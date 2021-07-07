FLOYD COUNTY — The team motto is to keep climbing, and on Wednesday night, Floyds Knobs Community Club continued its ascension toward its ultimate goal of reaching a Little League World Series.
Floyds Knobs scored five runs in the fifth inning to seal the deal against New Albany, as they won the Indiana District 5 Major Little League softball title 14-0. Floyds Knobs could have lost the game and still had a chance to win the title in the double elimination tournament, but they took care of business on the first try.
Floyds Knobs 12U advances to next week’s state tournament in Fort Wayne looking to defend their 2018 and 2019 titles after the 2020 competition was cancelled due to COVID-19.
While the state tournament was as far as they could go in the past, this year, the state winner advances to the regional tournament in Whitestown. The winner there goes on to the World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.
Manager Kelly Shultz said Floyds Knobs is determined to reach North Carolina, and Wednesday’s victory was a big step along the way.
“We really go into it with a team mentality. It’s not individual-based. We’re really working on one goal as a team,” she said.
Floyds Knobs jumped out on New Albany early with a single by Kendall Christie which plated two runs in the top of the first inning. Floyds Knobs took a 3-0 lead after the top of the first.
Emily Robinson singled to start the bottom of the inning for New Albany, and another hit would give them runners at second and third. But Christie was able to pitch around the biggest New Albany threat of the night with a big strikeout to strand both runners.
In the top of the second, Sophie Douce scored the fourth run of the game on a single by Aubrey Duckworth.
The bats really got going for Floyds Knobs in the fourth inning. Olive Kinder drove a pitch off the left-field fence that plated the fifth run of the game. Christie followed with an RBI single. A few batters later, Breleigh Lockhart drove home the eighth run of the game, as Floyds Knobs went on to take a 9-0 lead after the fourth.
Christie dominated New Albany hitters throughout the game, as she struck out two batters in the bottom of the fourth after surrendering a leadoff walk.
Lockhart came in to finish the game in the circle for Floyds Knobs. She gave up just one hit in the fifth inning, as Floyds Knobs took home the district crown in decisive fashion.
“We came out and we wanted to set the tone with our bats right from the start in the first inning,” Shultz said. “We had a lot of good, hard hits, a lot of RBI hits, and we had great pitching by Kendall and Breleigh came in to close it out.”
The state tournament is slated for July 16-19. Though many of the players have been to state before, and know what it takes to win, Shultz said Floyds Knobs will have to continue to hit the ball well, play solid defense and get good pitching to again come out on top.
The team’s chemistry is not one of her concerns. She said the players have forged bonds because of the number of seasons they’ve played together, adding that they’re not satisfied with a district title.
“They’re a great bunch of girls. They’ve been together for many years, and I think that’s what makes them so special,” Shultz said. “They’ve experienced it, they’ve been there, they’ve won it, but they want to go even further.”
2021 Floyds Knobs Community Club
Players: Paige Middleton, Breleigh Lockhart, Adeline Shultz, Emory Hegedus, Presley Hegedus, Kendall Christie, Bryn Myrick, Sophie Douce, Kara Walter, Aubrey Duckworth, Macy Helms, Maya Brogan, Kylie Schindler and Olive Kinder
Manager: Kelly Shultz
Coaches: Brian Douce, George Shultz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.