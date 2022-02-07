NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Elementary Basketball League season concluded Sunday with two nail-biters in the girls' and boys' championship games.
In the girls' contest, Floyds Knobs Elementary School overcame a late second half deficit to escape with a 13-12 win over Mount Tabor Elementary School.
Zoe Goble, the MVP of the girls' tournament, led Floyds Knobs with 11 points including several key second half baskets. Avery Trueblood added two points for Floyds Knobs.
Riley Belden led all scorers with 12 points for Mount Tabor.
The boys' championship was just as compelling. Grant Line Elementary School withstood a late charge from Floyds Knobs, winning the title 32-31.
The day concluded with all-star games. In the girls' contest, New Albany defeated Floyd County 11-9.
In the boys' all-star game, New Albany defeated Floyd County 39-37. Grant Line's Kaleb Wheeler sank three consecutive treys in the first half to put New Albany in front.
The FCEBL features boys' and girls' teams from each of the nine elementary schools in the New Albany-Floyd County Schools system. Regular season games are played each Saturday in January before the single-elimination tournament.
