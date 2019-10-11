Findley
Jeffersonville's Isaac Findley gets to the outside during a 35-yard touchdown run Friday night against Jennings County. | STAFF PHOTO BY CRAIG PEARSON

• Charlestown's Marion Lukes surpassed 5,000 yards with a 37-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage for the Pirates, who won their sixth straight game with a 20-6 win against Salem. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 

Marion Lukes surpasses 5,000 yards on the second play from scrimmage Friday night.

A post shared by NewsandTribunesports (@newsandtribunesports) on Oct 11, 2019 at 7:14pm PDT

• Silver Creek lost to Brownstown Central, falling from the unbeaten ranks. But there were some big plays for the Dragons. 

• Jeffersonville won big against Jennings County, 54-29, with a strong all-around performance that included offensive, defensive and special teams touchdowns. Isaac Findley had touchdown runs of 35 and 29 yards in addition to a 79-yard kickoff return. 

• Floyd Central held on in a tight one to beat Bedford North Lawrence 29-21. 

• Clarksville rallied for its second win of the season behind Keyshawn Minor and Dae'von Fuqua. 

• New Albany racked up 370 total yards in a 40-0 win at Madison. Myles Johnson rushed for 110 yards. 

• Milan defeated Providence 20-0.

