• Charlestown's Marion Lukes surpassed 5,000 yards with a 37-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage for the Pirates, who won their sixth straight game with a 20-6 win against Salem.
Marion Lukes surpasses 5,000 yards on the second play from scrimmage Friday night.
• Silver Creek lost to Brownstown Central, falling from the unbeaten ranks. But there were some big plays for the Dragons.
Easton Messer takes the ensuing kickoff to the house for Silver Creek! PAT fails, so it's Brownstown 14, Dragons 13 with 2:42 left in 2nd Q. @newstribscores @MSConference— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) October 11, 2019
• Jeffersonville won big against Jennings County, 54-29, with a strong all-around performance that included offensive, defensive and special teams touchdowns. Isaac Findley had touchdown runs of 35 and 29 yards in addition to a 79-yard kickoff return.
• Floyd Central held on in a tight one to beat Bedford North Lawrence 29-21.
• Clarksville rallied for its second win of the season behind Keyshawn Minor and Dae'von Fuqua.
• New Albany racked up 370 total yards in a 40-0 win at Madison. Myles Johnson rushed for 110 yards.
• Milan defeated Providence 20-0.
