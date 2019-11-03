Three area teams will play for sectional titles Friday night. Two of those will play each other, and one of those will win their first sectional championship in at least a decade.
While Providence, which won a sectional in 2017, will host Triton Central in the Class 2A Sectional 39 final, Floyd Central will host Jeffersonville in the 5A Sectional 16 title tilt. It’s been a little more than a minute since the Highlanders or Red Devils hoisted some sectional hardware.
Floyd, which has won two sectionals, will try for its first since 2009. Jeff, meanwhile, will attempt to claim its first title since 2007. I’m not a meteorologist, but one of those droughts will end Friday at Weigleb Stadium.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Colin Flake (Providence): The senior running back ran for 311 yards and five touchdowns on only 16 carries — that's a whopping 19.4 yards per tote — in the Pioneers’ 42-16 victory at Eastern in Friday night’s sectional semifinals. While Providence doesn’t have an official record book, that has to be one of the better single-game efforts in program history. This season Flake has rushed for 1,175 yards and 13 touchdowns.
GAME BALLS
Jordan Ferguson (Jeffersonville): The junior running back definitely likes playing against New Albany. In Week 3 he ran for 174 yards and a touchdown in the Red Devils’ 32-13 triumph over the Bulldogs. This past Friday night Ferguson, filling in for injured senior Isaac Findley, rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns — including a 93-yard score — on 16 carries in Jeff’s 23-7 victory over New Albany in the Sectional 16 semifinals.
Marion Lukes (Charlestown): The standout senior running back, who became the program’s all-time leading rusher earlier this season, was hampered by a quadriceps injury and only ran six times for 31 yards in Friday night’s 49-18 loss to 3A No. 9 Lawrenceburg in the sectional semifinals. Fittingly, though, Lukes capped his career in highlight-reel fashion, returning an interception 70 yards for a touchdown on the game’s final play.
Providence offensive line: The Pioneers ran for 418 yards in their win over Eastern. In addition to Flake’s huge game, senior Chase Aldrige also ran for a 67-yard touchdown.
Wenkers Wright (Floyd Central): The junior running back ran for 220 yards — bringing his season total to 1,919 — and four touchdowns in the Highlanders’ 44-30 win over Bedford North Lawrence in the sectional semifinals.
A LOOK AHEAD
Here’s a quick glance at Friday’s games.
Jeffersonville (4-6) at Floyd Central (8-2): The Red Devils try for their fourth win in five games, as well as their first sectional title in 12 years. The Highlanders look for their fifth straight victory and their first sectional championship in a decade.
Triton Central (8-3) at Providence (5-6): The Tigers try for their fifth straight win and their fifth sectional title. The Pioneers look for their third win in a row and their seventh sectional championship.
