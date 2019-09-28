CHARLESTOWN — The Charlestown football team — after two heartbreaking losses to start the season — quietly is putting together a nice season with its fourth straight win after a 47-7 throttling of Scottsburg Friday night.
The Pirates (4-2, 3-2 Mid-Southern) got off to quick start against Scottsburg (2-4, 2-4) with 21 first-quarter points.
After Andrew Snider went in from the five-yard line on a fourth-down play on Charlestown’s first drive of the evening with 8:53 left, Marion Lukes needed just one carry — a 57-yard run - to extend the lead to 14-0 on the second series.
“We set the tone,” said Charlestown Jason Hawkins. “We blocked well tonight and ran the ball well.”
Lukes, who was crowned Homecoming King, added three more scores on one of his many big nights. He tallied TD runs of 22, 52, and 49 yards.
Lukes, an Eastern Kentucky University commit, finished with 210 rushing yards.
Scottsburg’s only score came on a one-yard plunge from Traven Crawford in the first quarter.
The Pirates put together a couple of long scores in its passing game.
In the third quarter, quarterback Andrew Snider connected with Braiden Murphy in the right flat. Murphy got behind the defense and found clear sailing down the right sideline for an 80-yard score.
Charlestown scored once — as a couple of young players gave the fans a glimpse of the program’s future.
Chase Benner, a sophomore, went back to pass and just as he threw the ball, he was crushed by a Scottsburg defender.
Benner threw a long strike down the right sideline, right into the hands of freshman Jake Ottersbach, one of the fastest players on the team.
“He made a play and went all the way to the house,” Benner said of his TD pass to Ottersbach.
Ottersbach caught the ball in stride and raced down the sidelines for an 81-yard score.
“We got to play some young kids, both offensively and defensively,” Hawkins said. “That (Ottersbach catch) will be the first of a lot more touchdown catches. He’s going to be a good one — a freshman. He’s got some wheels. As you can see, he’s pretty fast. That was a good catch and throw.”
With four straight wins, Hawkins his team is playing better. “In two weeks against Salem, we learn a lot (about where they are).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.