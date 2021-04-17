LOUISVILLE — Kiyaunta Goodwin is Big Blue-bound.
The Charlestown junior, one of the top offensive line recruits in the country in the Class of 2022, announced Saturday that he will attend the University of Kentucky.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Goodwin, an offensive tackle, is rated as a four-star recruit and is ranked 54th nationally by both 247Sports and rivals.com.
He chose the Wildcats over Alabama, Clemson, Michigan State and Ohio State.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.