Nancy C. Briscoe, 81 years of age passed away on August 22, 2019 in Corydon, IN. She was born June 28, 1938 in Palmyra, IN to the late Earl and Pearl Ferber, and was preceded in death by her son Michael Briscoe. Nancy was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star #406 b…
Mildred "Millie" J. Spencer, 79, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Clark Memorial Hospital. She worked at Devoe Paint. Millie was a member of McCulloch Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and Louisville Bats Booster Club. She was a native of Clarksville, IN. She is survived by her husban…
Marilyn J. Lynch, 84 years of age passed away on August 20, 2019. Marilyn was born January 26, 1935 in Floyd County, Indiana to the late Melvin and Aline Harris, and retired from the New Albany Housing Authority. She was a former member of Graceland Baptist Church and was preceded in death b…
Kenneth Leon "Bill" Smith, 93, of Clarksville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was a United States Navy veteran that bravely served his nation during WWII and the Korean War. Kenneth was a member of VFW Post 1693, American Legion Post 28 and St. Mary's Catho…
Cynthia "Cyndee" R. Ashton, 61, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Clark Memorial Hospital. Cyndee adored her family. She entertained them by telling stories, and they enjoyed listening. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and decorating. She is survived by her sister Dana Ashton of J…
In response to noise complaints, the New Albany City Council has narrowly passed an ordinance limiting when fireworks can be used inside city limits. Now, residents of the city can only use consumer fireworks legally during certain times 15 days a year: June 29-July 11 and Dec. 31-Jan 1. The new regulation comes with teeth: a $150 fine for the first offense, $300 for the second, and $500 for each thereafter. Permits can be obtained by organizations wishing to use fireworks outside those specified times.
