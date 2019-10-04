CLARKSVILLE — From its inception in 1962 through 1999, the Clarksville football program had 25 winning seasons, and in 1997, the Generals joined Providence as one of only two Clark or Floyd County teams to reach a state championship game.
The two coaches who steered the Generals to that success, Guy Newcom and Dennis Hawkins, will be recognized by Clarksville for their work tonight.
Newcom, 91, will have the field named in his honor prior to tonight's Mid-Southern Conference game against Class 3A No. 5 Brownstown Central, which kicks off at 7 p.m., while the locker rooms will become the Dennis Hawkins Facility. Newcom handed the baton to Hawkins following the 1978 season, posting a record of 116-39-1 that made him the winningest coach in Indiana history at the time. His winning percentage of .753 remains among the all-time best, ranking 32nd.
BUILDING A PROGRAM
Newcom began his football coaching career in Watertown, Tenn., prior to a stop in Providence, Ky. The Kentucky native moved to Crothersville, which didn't have a football team, to coach basketball and track. When coaching track, Newcom was in Clarksville for a meet and made a special visit to the superintendent to make a proposal — he wanted to start football at the school.
Newcom, who had played football at Western Kentucky University, was apparently convincing. The Generals debuted on the gridiron in 1962, winning their first game against Paoli by a score of 27-6. Clarksville went 3-2 in that debut fall, as each of Newcom's first six seasons were on the winning side of the ledger.
By 1966, Newcom had the Generals taking on Jeffersonville and a rivalry with nearby Providence began with a 25-12 loss in 1965. Newcom's squads lost the first three to the Pioneers before winning 22-12 in 1969.
"He built the program up to where we were very competitive," said Bobby Liter, a senior running back on the '69 squad. "He gave us pride in school that we needed to have. We played hard for him. He was a great mind, he could figure out stuff better than I could ever do. Everyone respected coach Newcom. He was fair to everybody. It didn't matter if you were the best ballplayer, or not the best ball player, he gave you the respect and opportunity to perform with anybody."
That '69 team went 8-1-1, tying Floyd Central 6-6 in a defensive battle. The next five years, Clarksville posted 9-1 records every year, winning the Mid-Southern Conference title with unbeaten marks four times and sharing the MSC title with Floyd Central in 1970.
Success continued through the '70s with a total of nine straight winning campaigns. Dennis Fisher, a senior on Newcom's final team in 1978, said the coach built a culture that each team was determined to maintain.
"He had an ability to make you proud to put on the jersey to go out and represent your hometown team. He instilled from when we became members. The expected attitude was to win," Fisher said. "Winning's a habit and losing's a habit. Winning was the habit when he was in charge. It didn't make a difference if we played a cross-town rival like Providence or Jeff or Floyd Central, we expected to win."
Fisher described his coach as an inspirational figure in his life, creating a leadership model.
"I would say Coach Newcom was a very good head coach because he surrounded himself with coaches like Dennis Hawkins, Wayne Stock, guys who were very good at their disciplines. He allowed them to coach to their strengths. He was the head coach and would make the decisions on Friday night that supported what happened in practice that week — who was gonna play, what we were gonna do. He wanted you to learn to execute and he expected it. It fostered a complete team involvement and everybody got in and did their job. Football's a sport you learn a tremendous amount of life lessons. Sometimes you gotta get in the trenches and push. There's a lot of things I can attribute in my business career to lessons learned from Coach Newcom."
PASSING THE BATON
Hawkins took over the program in 1979 after eight years as an assistant coach under Newcom.
"I'm looking forward to Friday night," Hawkins said. "I was at Clarksville for 34 years. Coach gave me a chance to be a coach, and work hard. The best thing about Clarksville, they like football. That got me right there. Good people. I met a lot of really nice people. A lot of good coaches. The kids played hard."
Hawkins had plenty of success in his 25 years as coach as well and took the 1997 Generals to the RCA Dome, where they lost to Jimtown in the state championship game.
The buildup to that season included a strong run in the mid-1990s. The Generals were 8-2 in 1994, 6-4 in 1995 and 7-3 in 1996.
"We were competitive every year," said Billy Troutman, who played for Hawkins from 1992-95. "We were probably one of the smallest schools in the conference, similar to what it is now. Whoever played Clarksville knew they were going to get Dennis Hawkins’ team’s best effort. We had some talent run through there. My senior year [1995], we were one of the best local teams, beating New Albany and Providence. He was just a very disciplined coach and got his teams to play hard."
Bo Spainhour, who played middle linebacker for Hawkins' final Clarksville team in 2004, grew up involved in the program, serving as a manager and ball boy beginning in his elementary-school years.
"I was there starting in kindergarten and had different tasks. He basically groomed me to be a captain one day. The leadership skills I learned from Coach Hawkins began when I was 6 or 7 years old," said Spainhour, who has great memories of his own teams, but also of the 1997 state runner-up squad.
"As an elementary player, even a middle-school player, you look at those high-school players as celebrities. What was cool about that year, Clarksville's a bigger town, but the school corporation boundaries aren't really that big. At least last time I checked, smallest school in the MSC. Well, what was nice about that year, especially about after they won the first couple sectional games, our town was the closest to shutting down. Like a true small-town high school was shut down," Spainhour said.
Hawkins said he has remained in contact with many former players since his retirement while also enjoying following the career of his son Jason Hawkins, the head coach at Charlestown.
NEWCOM'S RETURNS FROM RETIREMENT
Newcom stayed involved in football following his time as the varsity coach. Newcom coached many members of the '97 team during their formative football years in middle school.
He returned again with the Little Generals youth program he started decades earlier. At nearly 70 years old, he came back to coach a team of fourth- and fifth-graders that included sons of some of his former players.
"A lot of his former players' kids said, 'Let's go get our Hall of Famer to coach Little League football,'" said Bo Spainhour, whose father, Mac, played for Newcom. "He jumped in with both feet and said, 'We'll do things this way.' Coach Newcom was one of those coaches, he didn't have to yell at you. He could look at you like, 'I'm really disappointed,' and it ripped your heart out. When he was with you, and said, 'I know you can do this,' you gave him everything you had. He had a presence with you. I'm sure it was the same when he was younger."
ALUMNI HAPPY TO RETURN
Liter, who will unveil the new signage at tonight's ceremony, which will begin at 6:30 p.m., looks forward to a special evening.
"Those two are the ones who built the program," Liter said. "I have all the respect for Mr. Hawkins. He deserves it as much as Coach Newcom."
The current Generals team ended a 46-game losing streak earlier this season at home against Eastern. The alums of the previous era would love to see the program revive.
"This is a true, huge step — it's not the first step they've taken — but it's the biggest step the school corporation has made to show what being a Clarksville General is all about," Bo Spainhour said. "Clarksville General alumni pay attention. They may not be packing the stands every Friday, but they're paying attention to everything's going on. This is a huge push to get back two huge eras that we're extremely excited to get them back. Once they're back, I hope they stay. I've really liked what Isaac Parker's done at Jeffersonville. When they bring those guys in on a Friday night, I think it's phenomenal. These current players need to see, it's not just for us, for the girls in the hallway, there's a lot more to this. There's people that care every Friday night."
