JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Crawford County rallied with 32 second-half points to take a 38-36 victory in Rock Creek’s home opener at Whoerle Athletic Complex.
The Wolfpack offense got going coming out of halftime with a 40-yard pass play. Then the Wolfpack defense came up with a goalline stand, taking over on downs on their own two-yard line in the third quarter as Johnathon Browning was stopped on a run attempt on fourth down.
Five players later, Crawford County scored on a 67-yard touchdown run to make it 30-22 going into the fourth quarter. Crawford County knotted the score at 30-30 with 7:34 to go in the game.
Rock Creek fumbled on the Crawford County 36-yard line with 5:46 to go. Crawford County drove for another score.
Browning connected with Luis Corrales for a 67-yard touchdown pass with 47.6 seconds to go, but the two-point conversion failed.
The first half was a different story. Browning connected with touchdown passes of 62 and 82 yards as Rock Creek built a 30-6 lead. Josh Muhammad scored the Lions’ first touchdown on a 32-yard run.
