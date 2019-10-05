MADISON — The Jeffersonville Red Devils used some stifling defense and big plays through the air to exit Madison with a 35-7 Hoosier Hills Conference win last night.
"Overall, I have to be pleased with the effort," said Jeffersonville coach Isaac Parker, whose team ended a 3-game losing streak. "We did mix things up a little bit. I think if they [Madison] would have watched film on us they would have seen us compacted all season long. Tonight, we tried to spread things out and hit the edges some."
Senior linebacker Ethan Rogers sacked Madison quarterback Parker Jones on the second play of scrimmage for the Cubs, and followed that up with a 49-yard interception return on the very next play for a touchdown. The extra point made the score 7-0 a few minutes into the contest and set the defensive tone for the Red Devils (2-5, 2-2).
At one point, Jeffersonville's defense pressured Jones into eight consecutive incomplete passes while collecting four additional sacks during the first half in building a 20-0 lead before intermission. Madison (1-6, 1-3) had just 30 total yards during the first half and less than 100 yards in the game.
Senior quarterback Shaun Wimberly Jr. and wideout Devaca Parks connected for two second-quarter touchdowns — a 56-yard bomb with just over 3 minutes remaining before halftime and a short pass over the middle that Parks took into the Madison end zone a minute and a half later.
Wimberly finished 11 of 18 passing for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Parks snared Wimberly's third touchdown pass of the contest, an 11-yard catch over the middle, with 8:39 remaining in the third quarter. His three catches were all for touchdowns and he garnered 124 yards through the air.
They were also buoyed by a strong effort on the ground by Isaac Findley, who carried the ball 19 times for 173 yards. Findley added a 71-yard touchdown sprint early in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
"Devaca is a special player and special athlete. Colleges are going to be looking at him," Parker said. "Shaun, he's fought through some injuries and did a great job tonight. It was great to see them both playing well."
It was a strong effort overall by the Red Devils, with the only negative spot being penalties for the visitors. Jeff had 135 yards worth of penalties.
"I didn't like to see that," Parker said. "We can't control a lot of things. We can't control the weather conditions. We can't control injuries. But we can control the amount of penalties we commit, and that will be something to focus on this week."
The Red Devils host Jennings County next Friday night.
