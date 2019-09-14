RAMSEY — The Charlestown defense stayed on the field for the first 19 plays on one of the hottest nights of the year, watched North Harrison push the ball inside the 10-yard line twice and still recorded the shutout in a 20-0 road win Friday.
On the first series of the night, the Cougars (2-2, 2-2 in the Mid-Southern Conference) marched down to the Charlestown 6 in a 19-play drive, mostly on the ground. The Pirates' defense stiffened, forcing North Harrison to go to the air. Cougars quarterback Jarrett Fenn threw over the middle and Marion Lukes stepped up and picked off the pass for the Pirates and brought it out to the 11.
“Our defense played really, really well,” said Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins, whose team improved to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in the MSC. “They were on the field for a long time. We felt like we were in good shape. We didn’t get too tired out there.”
Charlestown’s defense held the Cougars to 129 yards of total offense.
Hawkins pointed to the play of senior linebacker Bo Braunecker, who helped the Pirates control the game in the second half.
“We think he’s one of the best defensive players in the area,” Hawkins said.
In the second half, Charlestown finally broke a scoreless tie.
Midway through the third quarter the Pirates got all the points they needed as Lukes, an Eastern Kentucky University commit, went left and then cut back to the right, raced to daylight and darted 82 yards for the score at the 5:08 mark of the third quarter.
“We needed that one,” Hawkins said of the first TD run by Lukes. “We kept waiting for him to break one.”
A few minutes later, the Pirates struck again, this time set up by a 27-yard run on a jet sweep by sophomore Jaron Almeciga.
After Almeciga’s run, fullback Addison Logsdon went right up the middle for a 23-yard score and Charlestown led 13-0.
Lukes finished up the scoring late in the game on a 65-yard run down the left sideline with 1:45 left.
“I felt like I could’ve run a little faster,” Lukes said. “I’m not at 100 percent right now.”
Lukes said he has a slight calf issue and is working with trainers to get back to full strength.
He finished with 225 yards on just 11 carries.
The Pirates host Providence next Friday.
