SELLERSBURG — For the second time in three seasons, Silver Creek is off to a 6-0 start.
With their third quarterback of the season starting due to injuries, the host Dragons put up 24 third-quarter points to defeat Clarksville 46-12 on Friday.
"We've got a good bunch. Two years ago they had an unbelievable defense and a proficient offense. I will contend they probably stayed a whole lot healthier than we have," Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said afterward on The Big X Scoreboard Show. "They want to do something the 2017 team didn't do. They want to take it to the next step."
Junior receiver Bryson Gatlin was under center for the Dragons and opened the third quarter with a 59-yard touchdown pass to Trey Schoen. But that was one of just two pass attempts on the night as Gatlin's main job was to get the ball to a variety of running backs and grind out a few yards himself.
Clarksville's defense was limiting the Silver Creek offense early on and the Generals were in position to tie the game midway through the second quarter. Keyshawn Minor connected with Dae'von Fuqua on a 40-yard pass play to set up a long drive for the Generals, whose only first-half touchdown came on a 82-yard kickoff return by Fuqua.
But Easton Messer picked off a Minor pass attempt over the middle and busted it to the sideline for a 90-yard interception return.
Minor finished with 177 yards in the air — 165 going to Fuqua on seven catches — but Silver Creek intercepted him four times as the Dragons' defense forced the Generals into becoming a one-dimensional offense. The Generals' talented freshman back Robert Lamar had 26 yards on 14 carries as Clarksville totaled just 25 rushing yards as a team.
Silver Creek (6-0, 5-0), on the other hand, piled up 231 yards on the ground.
Heath Knight ran 10 times for 93 yards to lead the Dragons' backfield, but it was a team effort. Messer added 42 yards on six carries while freshman Lashun Mayes chipped in 36 yards on nine carries. Mayes had a 2-yard touchdown plunge to make it 22-0 in the second quarter.
"He ran the ball really hard. He's a big kid. We'll get him cleaned up," Papenhaus said, adding that Gatlin got more comfortable as the game progressed. "Bryson did a really good job managing the game and distributing the ball. He can throw it a little bit, but we didn't want to have to get into that tonight. We wanted to establish the running game and we did that pretty well. He's played QB all of three days this week. Once we got it rolling, he got into the zone and did a nice job tonight."
Next Friday, Silver Creek plays at North Harrison while Clarksville (1-5, 1-4) hosts unbeaten Brownstown Central.
