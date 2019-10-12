JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville scored 30 unanswered points against Jennings County on Friday night at Blair Field to gain a 54-29 win and edge over the .500 mark in Hoosier Hills Conference play.
“We talked about our focus this week — focus on every play, focus, focus focus,” Jeffersonville coach Isaac Parker said. “The field was a little damp out there, not too bad in the first half, but we can’t do anything about the weather conditions. We had to take advantage of things when we could, and I think we did that.”
Isaac Findley gave the Red Devils (3-5, 3-2 Hoosier Hills Conference) its first lead of the contest, after the senior tailback wove a 29-yard run into the Jennings County end zone as time expired at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers countered with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Lance Bailey to Jared Corya and Jennings County (3-5, 1-4) took the lead following the extra point with 10:29 remaining in the 2nd quarter.
Jeffersonville went three-and-out on their next possession, but with a short field, Bailey’s pass was picked off on 2nd down by Jeff linebacker Davarhy Julian and returned for a 31-yard interception. Ethan Rogers caught a short pass from quarterback Shaun Wimberly for the two-point conversion, and Jeffersonville took control of the contest from there.
Wimberly punched in a short run to close Jeff’s next drive with just over four minutes remaining in the first half, and the two-point conversion gave the Red Devils a 21-7 lead. Virtually at the same time that score occurred, a cold front blasted through Blair Field with driving winds and rain, which allowed the hosts to recover a squib kick.
A few minutes later, Findley added his second score of the half, a 35-yard run around the right end, and another two-point conversion gave Jeffersonville a 30-7 lead at halftime. Devaca Parks added a touchdown pass reception from Wimberly to open the second half to expand the margin to 36-7.
In the meantime, Jeffersonville’s defense harassed Bailey, and in the increasingly poor conditions, forced the senior to only complete 7 of 21 passes for 68 yards.
The Panthers narrowed the gap to 36-22 after Peyton Hayden returned a fumble 74 yards for a score and added a two-point conversion late in the third quarter. But after that score, Findley responded again, breaking free from a pile on the kickoff for a 79-yard kickoff return touchdown that made things more comfortable for the hosts.
On the night, Findley carried the football 19 times for 167 yards and the three scores.
“Isaac is one of those kids that just does all the things right on the field and off,” Parker said. “I don’t know how you replace that. Kids like him and Devaca [Parks], they are the kind of kids that you want when you’re trying to build a winning program.”
The Red Devils wrap up the regular season at Blair Field Friday night with a conference matchup against Bedford North Lawrence.
