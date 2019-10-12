FLOYDS KNOBS — For the Floyd Central football team, a constant drizzle made the football seem like a wet banana.
The Highlanders suffered plenty of slippery miscues but still held off pesky Bedford North Lawrence 29-21 Friday night.
The Floyd Central miscues included fumbles, snaps over the punter’s head, a mishandled hold on a field goal attempt and few rain-related drops.
“We had a lot of adversity,” said Floyd Central coach James Bragg. “It’s October in Southern Indiana and you’re gonna have any kind of weather.”
After BNL’s Skyler Bates raced 38 yards — virtually untouched — the Highlanders (6-2, 4-1 Hoosier Hills) fell behind 21-19 with 7:56 left in the third quarter.
The next Floyd Central drive stalled at the 17 and senior placekicker Cole Hussung, who had an extra-point attempt blocked in the second quarter, nailed a 35-yard field goal with 5:29 left.
After the Floyd Central defense — solid the entire evening — held the Stars (2-6, 2-3) on three downs, the Highlanders got some needed breathing room as junior running back Wenkers Wright broke loose on a 55-yard run with 51.5 seconds left in the third quarter.
Wright, bottled up most of the night by the BNL defense, broke a couple of long runs, the 55-yarder and a 53-yarder in the fourth quarter.
He finished with 148 yards on 19 carries.
“They’re going to key on him,” Bragg said. “We know that and he knows that. People know Wenkers Wright.”
With the game still in balance and the clock winding down in the fourth quarter, the Highlanders faced a fourth-and-one at the BNL 41.
Floyd Central sent out Hussung, who is also the school’s punter.
Hussung came through with a punt down to the BNL 2, virtually sealing the win.
“That’s a senior snapper and Cole Hussung is one of the best kickers in the state,” Bragg said. “We put it in his hands. He did a great job tonight. You can’t ask the kid to punt better than he did in these conditions.”
The Highlanders got its passing game in gear in the early going, completing 10 straight passes including a 31-yard scoring completion from quarterback Tristan Polk to Calvin Brown, late in the third quarter.
Bragg said he wants to finish strong. The Highlanders visit Seymour next Friday.
“I can’t remember the last time we won at Seymour,” he said.
