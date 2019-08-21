Coming off a 5-5 season, Floyd Central has an experienced high school football team returning for 2019 with an optimistic attitude.
“We want to go as far as we can, put a good team together and give it our best shot,” quarterback Tristan Polk said. “We had great work in the off-season. I love the team. Coach has a great offense going for us. We put in some new plays. They’ve got the blocking down.”
Polk took over under center for the Highlanders mid-season and threw for 659 yards, seven touchdowns and four picks.
Also returning is junior running back Wenkers Wright, who led the team last year with an average of 6.9 yards per attempt.
Wright also finished with team-highs with 791 yards and six touchdowns, making for a strong backfield duo with senior Tyler Edwards.
Wright looks forward to a heavier share of the carries this season, but he was more interested in talking about team goals than statistical ones.
“The most exciting thing for this season is a sectional championship. We have to focus up and get that sectional win,” Wright said.
Polk and Wright are two of seven returning starters on offense.
“It’s not the same story we were talking about last year,” second-year coach James Bragg said. “We have the experience now. We just have to fill in with the juniors coming up and a few sophomores here and there.”
The offense will strive for balance if Polk can turn a strong off-season with receivers such as seniors Trace Willman, Calvin Brown and Landon Deweese.
“Floyd’s a ground and pound team — and I like ground and pound — but we’re going to be more 50/50. The key for us is to get off to a fast start. If we don’t, we have to stay on our script and continue to play hard,” Bragg said.
Senior J.D. McKay, who could lineup at tight end, fullback or even on the offensive line at times, provides another weapon for Polk. McKay also anchors the veteran defense at middle linebacker. The Highlanders, who open the season Friday at Kentucky power Louisville Male, also return seven starters to the defense.
Seth Cook returns at defensive end and Collin Cummins and junior Caleb Slaughter round out the experienced linebacker corps in the 4-3 defense.
The secondary is also filled with experience — and playmaking ability.
Brown, Deweese, Wellman and the departed Miles Frazier combined for 14 interceptions last fall. Deweese and Wellman return at safety, while Brown returns to cornerback role.
“It’s nice to bring that back,” Bragg said.
The Highlanders’ kicking game is one of the best in Southern Indiana with Cole Hussung.
Bragg is excited to see his ambitious group get to work.
“When we won five, everyone decided it was a good time. But let’s raise that goal. We want to take every week one by one,” Bragg said.
One different thing will be playing rival New Albany in the fourth week of the season instead of the final game of the regular-season.
“The schedule changed with the conference and that’s just where it fell,” Bragg said. “It’s different weather. It’ll be a lot hotter Week 4 than Week 9. The past two years, it’s been cold and rainy. The crowd atmosphere will be different with no fall break, both schools will be in session. No one will be at the beach yet.”
