FLOYDS KNOBS — When Wenkers Wright gets just a little bit of daylight, it’s great news for Floyd Central’s football team.
And on Friday night against Bedford North Lawrence in the Class 5A Sectional 16 semifinals, he got plenty of wide-open lanes.
Wright, an electrifying junior running back, exploded for 220 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Highlanders blitzed BNL, 44-30.
“Our offensive unit really played well the entire night,” said Floyd Central coach James Bragg.
Bragg said it has taken a while for the offensive unit to come together.
“It’s sort of like a dance,” he said.
“It’s a beautiful football dance going on right now.”
Floyd Central (8-2) will play host to rival Jeffersonville (4-6) next week for the sectional title. The Highlanders haven’t won a sectional title since 2009.
In the first half, Wright scored three times from 14, 15 and 7 yards as the Highlanders built a 27-7 cushion.
BNL scored late in the second quarter as Dalton Nikirk threw a 21-yarder to Owen Beaver with 13 seconds left in the half. Thanks to a blunder with the down markers, the Stars (3-7) were allowed to run a fifth play and finally scored.
Wright got plenty of help on this night.
Floyd Central quarterback Tristan Polk ran 48 of his own. He also completed 13 of 16 passes for 170 yards.
“Tristan Polk has really got a lot of confidence in the offensive line,” Bragg said.
In the fourth quarter, Polk found a wide-open Kaleb Quenichet over the middle for a 27-yard TD.
Wright added his last TD from 30 yards as the Highlanders sealed the win with 1:23 left.
Nikirk completed 17 of 31 passes for 242 yards for BNL. The Stars’ Tabin Stillions caught five passes for 112 yards.
