NORTH VERNON — Wenkers Wright ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns while Tristan Polk threw two TD passes and ran for another score in Floyd Central’s 55-24 win at Jennings County on Friday night.
The Hoosier Hills Conference matchup was tied 14-all late in the first quarter before Wright’s 69-yard touchdown run sparked the Highlanders (6-2, 3-1), who outscored the Panthers 40-3 from then until the end of the third quarter.
Polk threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Landon Deweese early in the second period. A little more than a minute later Deweese returned an interception 65 yards for another TD to put Floyd up 34-14.
Jennings County (3-4, 1-3) kicked a field goal 29 seconds before intermission to make it 34-17.
The Highlanders dominated the third quarter. Polk threw an 8-yard TD pass to Calvin Brown before Wright ran for a 30-yard score. Deweese capped off the surge with another interception return for a touchdown.
Kaleb Quenichet had five receptions for 161 yards.
The Highlanders host Bedford North Lawrence at 7 p.m. next Friday night — their Senior Night.
