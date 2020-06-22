Wenkers Wright couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be a Redbird.
The Floyd Central rising senior, a football standout for the Highlanders, announced Saturday on Twitter that he will attend Illinois State University.
“At this point and time in recruiting the offers are only available for so long,” Wright said. “I didn’t want that offer to go out the window and settle for something less.”
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound running back is coming off a breakout 2019 campaign. After rushing for 791 yards as a sophomore, Wright ran 231 times for 2,056 yards — 8.9 per carry and 171.3 per game — and 26 touchdowns. He finished third in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game in Class 5A, according to maxpreps.com.
Wright also recorded six receptions for 55 yards and another TD for the Highlanders, who went 9-3 and won their first sectional title in a decade.
After the season he was selected to the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s 5A Junior All-State team and earned All-State honorable mention from the Associated Press. Additionally, he started to receive interest and offers from colleges. However then came coronavirus pandemic hit, effectively shutting down all on-campus and in-person college recruiting. So, Wright committed to Illinois State without ever visiting the campus.
“I had a virtual tour two weeks ago, that was my first time seeing the campus and being able to put a face to the voices behind the phone,” Wright said. “They’re going to try to get me on campus soon.”
Illinois State, a member of the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly NCAA Division I-AA), went 10-5 (including 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference) this past season. Two of the Redbirds’ losses, including a 9-3 setback in the FCS quarterfinals, were to eventual national champion North Dakota State.
“That was definitely a factor,” Wright said. “They walk into every game expecting to win.”
ISU was led by senior running back James Robinson, who finished second in FCS in total rushing yards (1,899) and rushing yards per game (126.6). In late April he was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.
“It’s looking like I’m going to be playing running back,” said Wright, who plans to major in business management at ISU. “They’ve had a rich history with running backs the last few years, so I could be going into a good spot.”
Wright becomes the second Class of 2021 player from Floyd to make a college commitment, joining offensive lineman Zen Michalski, who has pledged to the University of Louisville. Both Wright and Michalski are two big reasons why the Highlanders have high hopes for this fall.
“I’ve got huge expectations, I think everybody around here has some pretty big expectations,” Wright said. “I think the plan is, at least, to be playing on Thanksgiving.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.