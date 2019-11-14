FOOTBALL: Floyd defense looks to carry momentum into regional

FLOYDS KNOBS — A defense can often be a quarterback’s best friend, just ask Tristan Polk.
The Floyd Central junior QB has enjoyed the perks of playing with the Highlanders’ D this season.
“The defense has been hot all year, I haven’t seen anything better,” Polk said after Floyd beat Jeffersonville 31-7 in the Class 5A Sectional 16 final last Friday night at Weigleb Stadium. “When the offense is off just a little bit, they keep giving us the ball back. It’s like, ‘Oh, you didn’t get it that time, here, here’s another drive. Oh, you didn’t get it that time, here’s another drive.’ It makes my job a lot easier. I don’t have to worry about running out of drives because they keep giving the ball back to me.”
Polk would love for that trend to continue tonight when the Highlanders (9-2) play at Bloomington South (7-4) in a Class 5A regional final. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Huff Field.
Floyd Central’s defense is coming off one of its best performances of the season. The Highlanders didn’t allow an offensive touchdown in the sectional final against the Red Devils, who tallied their only TD on special teams after blocking a Floyd field-goal attempt.
“Our defense, I can’t speak highly enough about them tonight, shutting them down,” Highlanders coach James Bragg said afterward. “That’s a good Red Devils team.”
Floyd forced four turnovers — three fumbles and an interception — and recorded four quarterback sacks in the victory. One of those takeaways resulted in a Highlanders’ touchdown as senior linebacker JD McKay scooped up a Jeff fumble and returned it for a score early in the fourth quarter.
McKay tallied a team-high 12 tackles, including two for losses, in the game. Meanwhile junior defensive end Trace Richards recorded nine tackles, including three sacks of Red Devils quarterback Shaun Wimberly Jr.
Bragg credited his defense’s “effort” against Jeffersonville.
“Guys bought in this week to the technique — keeping our shoulders free and pursuing the football,” the Floyd coach said afterward. “Especially early in the first quarter, and the first half. I think every time they tried to run the ball we had 11 guys to the pile, that was just huge.”
“The defense came out great and made a bunch of stops,” Polk added.
Floyd Central’s defense has allowed an average of 19.8 points per game this season, but take out the Highlanders’ season-opening 42-13 loss to Louisville Male, which is unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in Kentucky’s largest classification, and the Week 6 41-14 loss at 6A Columbus East, and the Highlanders are only giving up 15 a game.
That Week 6 loss to the Olympians was especially problematic, though, because senior safety Trace Willman, one of the defensive leaders, suffered a season-ending broken collarbone on the fourth play of the game. The Highlanders, however, haven’t lost since then.
“We’ve had a bunch of injuries, but everybody’s stepped up and made plays,” Polk said.
Junior defensive back/linebacker Colin Cummins leads the Highlanders with 99 tackles.
“Colin Cummins, he’s had an outstanding year,” Polk said. “He’s the toughest-nosed player, he gets in there every single time. He’ll be on the other side of the field and all of the sudden you’ll see him making a tackle to save a touchdown, you’re like, ‘Holy cow!’”
McKay and Richards, who has a team-best 11 sacks, are tied for second on the team with 80 stops apiece.
Other contributors include junior linebacker Caleb Slaughter (62 tackles), senior linebacker Daniel Cristiani (47 stops), senior defensive back Landon Deweese (41 tackles, three interceptions), junior defensive end Spencer Didat (37 tackles), junior defensive back Blake Zehnder (37 tackles) and senior defensive back Calvin Brown (16 passes defended. two INTs, four fumbles recovered).
In the final few weeks of the regular season, as well as the sectional semifinals, Floyd’s defense was more of the bend-but-don’t-break variety. But that wasn’t the case last Friday night.
“They were huge all game, they didn’t give up a single point,” Polk said. “Greatest defense I’ve seen in a long time.”
FLOYD CENTRAL AT BLOOMINGTON SOUTH PREVIEW
Tonight's regional final pits Bragg, who is in his second year, and his Highlanders, who have never won a regional title, against long-time Panthers coach Mo Moriarity, who is in the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, and South, which has 10 regional titles to its credit.
This game is likely to be decided on the ground. Floyd Central junior standout Wenkers Wright has rushed for 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. He sat out most of the second half of last Friday's sectional final against Jeffersonville after getting banged up on the first play of the third quarter, but he'll be good to go tonight.
The Panthers, meanwhile, feature diminutive running back Maveric Thiery. The 5-foot-5, 156-pound Thiery tops the team with 1,269 rushing yards — 115.4 per game and 7.4 per carry — and 16 TDs. He ran for 244 yards on 27 carries in last week's win over Castle. He became the program's all-time leading rusher on a 72-yard touchdown run.