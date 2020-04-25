Zen Michalski (copy)

Floyd Central junior offensive tackle Zen Michalski is coming off a breakout season with the Highlanders. He will announce his college choice today.

Floyd Central junior football standout Zen Michalski has committed to the University of Louisville. 

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound offensive tackle made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday. The Highlanders lineman has had a meteoric rise since the end of this past season, receiving several big-time scholarship offers. However, for Michalski it was hard to beat the Cardinals. He called Louisville his "dream school" after receiving an offer from the Cards last month.  

