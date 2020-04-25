Floyd Central junior football standout Zen Michalski has committed to the University of Louisville.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pound offensive tackle made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday. The Highlanders lineman has had a meteoric rise since the end of this past season, receiving several big-time scholarship offers. However, for Michalski it was hard to beat the Cardinals. He called Louisville his "dream school" after receiving an offer from the Cards last month.
COMITTED..... 🖤❤ #CARDNATION #HometownHero pic.twitter.com/Iv4gCaFi08— Zen Michalski🖤✌ (@ZenuaeM) April 25, 2020
This story will be updated.
