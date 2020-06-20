Wenkers Wright is going to be a Redbird.
The Floyd Central rising senior, a football standout for the Highlanders, announced Saturday on his Twitter account that he will attend Illinois State University.
#Committed @Coach_Spack @CoachK_Hall @Coach_Etheridge pic.twitter.com/mczbDCW9tf— Wenkers Wright (@WrightWenkers) June 20, 2020
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound running back is coming off a breakout 2019 campaign. After rushing for 791 yards as a sophomore, Wright ran 231 times for 2,056 yards — 8.9 per carry and 171.3 per game — and 26 touchdowns. He finished third in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game in Class 5A, according to maxpreps.com.
Wright also recorded six receptions for 55 yards and another TD for the Highlanders, who went 9-3 and won their first sectional title in a decade.
After the season he was selected to the Indiana Football Coaches Association's 5A Junior All-State team. Additionally, he earned All-State honorable mention from the Associated Press. Last week, Wright was named the NTSPY Football Player of the Year.
Illinois State, a member of the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly NCAA Division I-AA), went 10-5 (including 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference) this past season. Two of the Redbirds' losses, including a 9-3 setback in the FCS quarterfinals, were to eventual national champion North Dakota State. ISU was led by senior running back James Robinson, who finished second in FCS in total rushing yards (1,899) and rushing yards per game (126.6).
Wright becomes the second Class of 2021 player from Floyd to commit, joining offensive lineman Zen Michalski, who has pledged to the University of Louisville.
This story will be updated.
