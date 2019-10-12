CORYDON — Junior Dae’von Fuqua made game-changing plays on both sides of the ball, and he wasn’t the only hero for Clarksville, as the Generals picked up their second win of the season — 34-29 over host Corydon Central in a Mid-Southern Conference game Friday night.
“We made him captain today. He's got natural football instincts,” Clarksville coach Justin Boser said of Fuqua, who sparked the Generals' comeback from a 23-12 halftime hole.
After a huge second half that saw him score a pair of touchdowns, as Clarksville scored 22 straight points, Fuqua saved his best for last.
Corydon had just scored to get within five with 2:04 left in the game. Clarksville fumbled on its possession and the Panthers had the ball on the Generals' 26-yard line. Fuqua responded with a tackle for loss, followed by a fumble recovery with 55 seconds left to ice Clarksville's second win of the season.
“I knew after the fumble we had to get it back,” Fuqua said. “I told the team not to give up on the game.”
It couldn’t have started much worse for the Generals (2-6, 2-5). Corydon (2-6, 1-6) took the opening possession at midfield and marched to the Clarksville 25.
The Generals defense made a stand as Dayton Taylor and Fuqua each made good tackles to force a fourth-and-3 at the 23. Corydon went for it and the good work was negated by an offside penalty that gave the Panthers a first down at the 18.
Corydon scored three plays later, on a 1-yard run by Anthony Martin, to put the Panthers up 7-0 at the 9:11 mark of the first quarter.
On its ensuing possession, Corydon executed an onside kick and recovered at midfield. Eight plays later, Panthers quarterback Nolan Adams scored on a 2-yard run and Corydon led 14-0 with 4:25 remaining in the period.
After nearly eight minutes of game time, Clarksville was finally able to take possession after the Generals recovered Corydon's second onside kick.
Facing fourth-and-3 at the Corydon 44, Clarksville quarterback Keyshawn Minor scrambled for 10 yards and a first down. Minor would have an 11-yard run later in the drive to put the ball at the Panthers' 23.
Clarksville would make it to the Corydon 3 before a holding penalty pushed the Generals back to the 13. From there, Minor scored on a 13-yard run and it was 14-6 with 10:53 left in the half. The 12-play drive covered 51 yards over 5 1/2 minutes.
“We just kept running it. Once we saw we could run our offense it took off from there,” Boser said.
Corydon would answer with a nice drive of its own, starting at midfield and reaching the endzone in eight plays. Noah Denbo capped it with a 4-yard TD run to put the Panthers up 20-6 with 5:50 remaining.
Minor and the Generals' offense were back at it moments later with some help from the Panthers.
Facing third-and-11 at the Clarksville 34, Minor had a short gain. However a facemask penalty on Corydon gave the Generals a first down in Panthers territory. Two plays later, Minor scrambled for a 48-yard TD run to make it 20-12 with 3:25 left in the first half.
With time running out in the second quarter, the Clarksville defense made a stand and it looked like the Generals would get the ball one more time before the break.
However it wasn't to be, as the Panthers' punt bounced off a General and was recovered by Corydon at the Clarksville 35. Again the defense stepped up, but Corydon was able to add a 34-yard field goal by Dylan Higginbotham as time ran out. Corydon led 23-12 at the break.
Clarksville took the opening possession of the second half and made it pay off, after taking a chance. On fourth-and-6 at the Corydon 46, Fuqua had a 23-yard run to the Panthers' 23. In the wet conditions, Clarksville went to a power running game, which meant turning to right guard Clayton Aranda.
Aranda had carries of 8 and 5 yards as Clarksville drove inside the Corydon 10. Aranda would cap the drive with a 5-yard TD run, followed by a two-point conversion run, to make it 23-20 with 8:01 left in the third quarter.
Corydon looked to answer and was driving into Clarksville territory when a fumble by the Panthers was scooped up by Fuqua. He rambled 78 yards to score and the Generals led 26-23 with 3:29 left in the third.
The Clarksville defense came up with a big defensive stop on Corydon’s ensuing possession as Fuqua broke up a pass on fourth down to give the Generals possession as time ran out in the third quarter.
Clarksville’s offense was able to take advantage of the defensive stand. Leaning on Aranda and Fuqua, the Generals rolled down the field with a time-consuming drive. With 7:19 left in the game, Fuqua scored on a 19-yard run and Aranda’s conversion run made it 34-23. The Generals had scored 22 unanswered points in the second half.
“The fight has been there,” Boser said. “It paid off this week.”
The Generals close out the regular season next Friday, when they host North Harrison.
