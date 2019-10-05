Clarksville was getting up and down the field with Class 3A No. 5 Brownstown Central on Friday night at newly-named Guy Newcom Field.
Keyshawn Minor threw for four first-half touchdowns and freshman Robert Lamar had a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but a 56-32 halftime deficit grew to a 76-32 victory for the visiting Braves.
Junior wide receiver Dae’von Fuqua had more than 200 yards receiving with two touchdowns, coach Justin Boser said.
Lamar also caught a 40-yard pass for a touchdown, finishing with 150-plus all-purpose yards.
From Boser’s perspective, the positives stand out.
“The way the game played out was a bit back and forth affair early on. The score’s lopsided on the end but I don’t think Brownstown was thinking they’d get that type of game out of us,” Boser said. “We just told the guys, ‘ive it your all and play these games. This was a tough 5-week stretch for us. Now we have a couple games that are winnable.”
Boser enjoyed the opportunity to meet Newcom and former coach Dennis Hawkins during the pre-game ceremony in which dozens of passionate alumni filled the track in front of the home stands.
“That was the first time I got to meet both of those men. That was special. They’re the fathers of Clarksville football,” Boser said.
